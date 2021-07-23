CHARLOTTE – FS Food Group will expand Mama Ricotta’s in Midtown and add a new concept called Amma’s Pizza & Cheesesteaks.
The offerings will be very curated but focused on classic pizza from New York and New England and traditional cheesesteaks from Philadelphia.
The storefront for Amma’s will be directly next door to Mama Ricotta’s in the Kings Pointe Shopping Center (suite D). Expect a choice of whiz or American cheese on the cheesesteaks and pizza by the slice for lunch.
With only enough seating for about a dozen people, the menu will be built specifically to travel well and remain delicious during deliveries.
“We always try to predict what Charlotte will want or has a lack of,” Restauranteur Frank Scibelli said, “and pizzas by the slice and freshly made cheesesteaks not only does that, but it really is some of my favorite food from when I was younger.”
Expanding Mama Ricotta’s comes after a year of increased to-go sales, and a simple take-out concept will give guests more opportunities to have the treasured old-school cooking that FS Food Group specializes in.
On the web: www.ammaspizza.com
