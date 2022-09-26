CHARLOTTE – SandStar AI Retail Technology powered smart kiosks Sept. 16 to 18 at the Padel Expo 2022 in Stockholm Sweden.
Padel Expo was billed as the first padel fair in the world for one of the fastest growing sports. Attendance at the expo marks the launch of a new partnership between SandStar and Nordic AI Solutions together with Energypadel.se to build brand awareness throughout Europe.
SandStar AI Retail Technology is an artificial intelligence company that provides computer vision technology for the retail industry. Headquartered in Charlotte, IT serves 20+ Fortune 500 companies and strives to build an AI retail ecosystem.
On the web: https://en.sandstar.com/
