CHARLOTTE – Local Government Federal Credit Union added Tiffany Anders, account executive at WCNC-TV, and Anthony James, regional sales associate at GeoSurfaces, to its Mecklenburg Advisory Council.
Anders and James will be part of LGFCU’s volunteer-driven initiative to educate people on the benefits of credit union membership as well as relay feedback to the board of directors regarding available or potentially available products and services, delivery of service and member needs.
Advisory council members, who represent the philosophical character of the credit union and contribute their time without compensation, function as LGFCU’s eyes and ears throughout the state, serving as liaisons between credit union members and non-members and LGFCU management.
