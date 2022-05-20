CHARLOTTE – Salata has begun construction on its second location in North Carolina in the Rea Farms shopping center.
The new restaurant will be located at 9855 Sandy Rock Place and follow the first location at Ally Center Charlotte, which opened in 2021.
“We are excited to expand the Salata Salad Kitchen footprint in North Carolina,” said Brad Thomas, general manager of the Rea Farms location. “It’s thrilling to be a part of the restaurant lineup in a historic community like Rea Farms, serving fresh and healthy meal options.”
Salata offers customizable, built-to-order salads and wraps, soups along with organic teas and lemonades.
The Houston-based restaurant concept offers fruits, veggies and lean proteins chopped in-house daily to pair with five different salad bases.
The Charlotte location boasts more than 50 salad toppings and 10 house-made, gluten-free dressings that guests can use to create meals tailored to their lifestyle and define what healthy means to them.
Guests can also earn points toward rewards with every purchase by signing up for Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.
Salata will open with pickup, delivery with contactless options, catering and dine-in services.
Additional details about the new Salata will be provided closer to the grand opening date, which is projected for August.
Visit www.salata.com for more information about the brand.
