ResumeBuilder.com has published a recent survey report to examine how many remote employees work two or more jobs. The study generated responses from 1,250 American adults who are full-time workers
According to the survey, 69% of remote employees have another full or part-time job. Thirty-seven percent of respondents with multiple jobs have a second full-time job, 45% of whom say they work remotely. Additionally, most people with two full-time jobs work fewer hours than the standard for full-time employment. Forty-seven percent of respondents from this group say they work 40 hours or less per week at both jobs combined. In contrast, only 23% of remote workers, with two full-time jobs, log 80 or more work hours each week.
The study indicates most employees with multiple jobs are more productive. Forty-nine percent of employees with more than one job believe they are more productive, while 39% say they are equally as productive. Men are also more likely to feel productive with a second job. Fifty-five percent of male workers say having two jobs makes them more productive, compared to 40% of women.
Survey data also shows that 73% of workers ages 35-44 are more likely to have a second job. Similarly, 71% of respondents ages 25-34, and 68% of employees ages 18-24 are working two jobs. Only 55% of workers aged 55 and older have a second source of income.
Fifty percent of respondents said they work multiple jobs to earn extra spending money, and 49% work to pay off debt. Other reasons workers are taking up additional employment is to gain more work experience (43%), or to pursue a career they are more passionate about (39%).
Additionally, three out of four workers with multiple jobs say they are running their own business. Eighty-four percent of respondents with two full-time jobs and 69 percent of people with two part-time jobs say their second job is running a business.
ResumeBuilder.com, a resource for resume templates, commissioned this survey to identify working habits among full-time employees. The survey was administered via the online survey platform Pollfish on Oct. 4 and 5. Each respondent was found via a screening question and qualified based on being a full-time remote worker. All respondents were asked to answer questions truthfully and to the best of their abilities.
Visit https://www.resumebuilder.com/7-in-10-remote-workers-have-multiple-jobs/ to view the complete report.
