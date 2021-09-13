CHARLOTTE – The Humane Society of Charlotte will host its fourth annual Restaurants for Rescues fundraiser Sept. 14 at participating locations throughout the Charlotte area.
Restaurants for Rescues asks restaurants, bakeries, breweries and more to donate 10% to 20% of the day's profits back to the Humane Society of Charlotte. This year, more than 20 establishments from Huntersville to Steele Creek will participate.
“Not only are you supporting our organization, but you’re also supporting amazing local restaurants who have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kelsey Ruocco, events and social media manager for Humane Society of Charlotte.
Several of this year's locations have participated all four years in support of the 43-year-old organization.
South 21 Jr., located on North Tryon near University City not only contributes each fall but supports the Humane Society of Charlotte throughout the year. Lucky Lou's Tavern in Montford has also participated since 2018.
“Our participation in Restaurants for Rescues is a no-brainer,” said Mike Heafner, owner of Lucky Lou's Tavern. "It can be difficult for folks to simply donate out-of-pocket. But if they can come here, have fun, socialize and know that part of their money will go directly to HSC … well that's an easy way to contribute.”
Diners can visit Humane Society of Charlotte's interactive map to plan a day of dining. All money raised from Restaurants for Rescues goes directly to support the animals in the care of the Humane Society of Charlotte and beyond. Members of the community can support Humane Society of Charlotte and Charlotte's local restaurant community by eating out or ordering takeaway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.