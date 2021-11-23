CHARLOTTE -- Resident Culture Brewing Co. recently took top honors in two prestigious beer competitions.
At the 19th annual Festival of Wood & Barrel-Aged Beer in Chicago, Resident Culture won best wild beer, mixed culture and Best of Show for Sympathetic, the brewery’s golden sour base, which spent nine months aging in neutral wine barrels. The beer was created and produced by David Fuhrer, Resident Culture Head cellarperson and barrel cellar manager.
“It feels incredible to win Best in Show,” Furrer said. “Sympathetic rips, and it's just cool to hear that said on a national stage. Good beer, good microbes, good process, and luck. That's the recipe.”
The competition featured almost 300 entries of rare, exclusive wood and barrel-aged beer, cider, mead and perry from 160 craft breweries from across the country.
“The Best in show win at FOBAB was a huge shock and testament to the super talented team we've built here at RC,” said Chris Tropeano, who founded Resident Culture Brewing in 2017 with owners Amanda and Phillip McLamb in Plaza Midwood.
Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine named Resident Culture’s Static God one of it’s top 20 beers of 2021. Editors heralded the “well-executed India pale lager” and the work of the “skilled, flavor-forward brewers, such as those at Resident Culture.”
The brewery recently celebrated its fourth anniversary and is expecting to open its second location in a 17,000-square-foot former bus maintenance facility in the South End before the end of the year.
