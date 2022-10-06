INDIAN LAND – RedStone Phase II, a planned mixed-use retail and residential project in northern Lancaster County, S.C., will proceed following rezoning approval by Lancaster County Council, according to MPV Properties.
RedStone Phase II will contain 350 apartment units, 20 townhomes and 24,000 square feet of retail shop space. It will be located adjacent to RedStone Phase I, which contains 80,000 square feet of existing retail space and a 14-screen Stone Theater cineplex.
Between the two phases, there will be an Event Lawn / Common Area that MPV will program with live music, a farmers market and other public events.
“[RedStone] is destined to become the premier mixed-use project in northern Lancaster County,” MPV Development Partner Michael Bilodeau said. “When RedStone is finished, it will be a walkable, pedestrian-friendly development that combines retail, entertainment and residential uses in an urban-designed community.”
Located at the intersection of highways 521 and 160, RedStone Phase I opened in 2016 and is currently home to 120,000+ SF of retail and entertainment tenants, including Red Rocks, Viva Chicken, Portofino’s, Margaritas, Tide Dry Cleaning, The Office Craft Bar & Kitchen, Atrium Health, Sweetwater’s Café, Moe’s and RedStone 14 Cinemas.
Phase II construction will start in fall 2023, while Phase II retail leasing is underway.
Michael Bilodeau and Steve Vermillion of MPV Properties, along with Jason McArthur of Mission Properties are leading the development of RedStone Phase II. Robbie Adams and Joey Morganthall of MPV Properties will be responsible for retail leasing.
