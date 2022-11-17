CHARLOTTE – Ram Realty Advisors closed this week on the acquisition of South End Business Park, a 45-acre infill flex office park comprised of 377,000 square feet in the Lower South End neighborhood.
The sale was brokered by Patrick Nally, Hunter Barron and Alexis Kaiser with JLL, representing seller Stockbridge, a private equity real estate investment management firm.
Originally constructed in phases from 1979 to 1984, the office park was expanded in 2017 with the construction of a 14th building containing 50,000 square feet. Located at Clanton & South Tryon Streets with direct access to I-77 and a half-mile from two Lynx Blue Line light rail stations, Ram has secured one of the largest urban infill sites in Charlotte.
“Ram is thrilled to acquire a property with such tremendous redevelopment potential,” said David Klepser, anaging director for Ram Realty Advisors. “We look forward to contributing to the continued growth and vibrancy of Lower South End.”
The property will continue to operate as South End Business Park while Ram embarks on a rezoning and master planning effort over the coming years.
“We look forward to delivering future economic development opportunities to the city and region with a mixed-use, multi-phased redevelopment of this property,” said Rachel Russell Krenz, vice president of development.
Ram has been active for over 15 years in Charlotte, including six recent South End projects -- Lowe’s Global Technology Center, Hub South End Apartments, Hawk, Three30Five Apartments, Three30Five Commercial and Everly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.