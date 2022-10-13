CHARLOTTE – Rack Room Shoes raised more than $1 million during its 2022 Shoes That Fit fundraising campaign, which empowers customers to give back by supplying children in need with new athletic shoes.
An important aspect of the annual campaign is ensuring 100% of the money raised by each store stays in the local community. Each Rack Room Shoes store is matched with school liaisons who coordinate purchasing shoes for students who need them most.
“Our team is very humbled by our customers’ extreme generosity and understanding of what a new pair of shoes can mean to a local family in need,” President and CEO Mark Lardie said. “The need this year was greater than ever, and we wouldn’t be able to impact our communities in such a profound way without their support.”
Rack Room Shoes invited customers to give to the cause through in-store and online contributions during the Back to School campaign, which resulted in $1,006,978 in customer donations. Rack Room Shoes’ additional 2021 holiday fundraising and a $300,000 corporate donation pushed the final amount donated back to local schools to more than $1 million.
Since 2007, Rack Room Shoes has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the non-profit organization Shoes That Fit. During the 15-year partnership, Rack Room Shoes has raised more than $11.6 million and donated more than 450,000 pairs of shoes.
"Now more than ever, children and families around the country need support,” said Amy Fass, CEO and executive director of Shoes That Fit. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Rack Room Shoes so we can help children in need have new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.