CHARLOTTE – R&R Interior Design 365 is continuing to give back during the holidays with the Cabarrus Victims Assistance Network, which provides shelter and support for battered women and their children.
The Black-owned interior design company, founded by entrepreneurs Robin and Regina Reaves, CVAN for the last two years.
“While we work to create beautiful living spaces for our clients, our growing philanthropic efforts are about extending the same opportunity to those who do not have that same sense of peace,” said Regina Reaves, co-founder of R&R Interior Design. “By donating both fun and valuable resources to CVAN, we know that we’re growing the holiday spirit and the peace of home for families throughout the community.
The continued partnership with CVAN comes after the Reaves’ raised more than $17,000 for Furnish for Good, a nonprofit that hosts a week-long charity event benefiting people transitioning out of homelessness, poverty and life-changing situations.
“We are so grateful for the continued support and partnership with The Reaves,” CVAN Executive Director Mary Margaret Flynn said. “They have been so caring for our residents and it truly means a lot to us here at CVAN.”
