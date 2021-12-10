CHARLOTTE – Drive Shack announced that Puttery Charlotte will open to the public at noon Dec. 17.
This marks the golf entertainment business’s second location since debuting in The Colony, Texas.
“Charlotte is already known for its epic nightlife and culinary scenes,” President and CEO Hana Khouri said. “From competitive socializing to curated culinary options and inventive craft cocktails, Puttery Charlotte offers everything you need to have a great time.”
Puttery puts a modern spin on putting by combining innovative technology with a high-energy, adults-only atmosphere.
Puttery Charlotte features 15,000-square-feet of entertainment, two uniquely themed golf courses, two bars, garage-style doors for an indoor/outdoor patio experience, and multiple lounges and seating areas throughout the venue.
Guests will be immersed into a one-of-a-kind experience as they choose between two tech-enabled, nine-hole courses:
• Conservatory – This lush but challenging nine-hole desert course offers much to take in, including giant redwoods, prickly cacti and dazzling cherry blossoms.
• Library – Browse the shelves, spin the globe, say hi to the Dimetrodon at this nine-hole course.
“Puttery is going to be unlike anything Charlotteans have experienced,” General Manager Clayton Stanley said. “You truly feel transported when you walk through our doors, and with so many different entertainment options available, I know it will become a go-to spot for Charlotte locals and visitors alike.”
Puttery Charlotte is located at 210 Rampart St. Hours of operation will vary, ranging from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m., depending on the day.
Charlotteans can ring in the New Years Eve at Puttery by purchasing tickets. Packages start at $50/person.
