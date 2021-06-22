CHARLOTTE – Publix hopes to breathe new life into an older business park.
The grocer is seeking to rezone a 4.4-acre site along the west side of Carmel Commons Boulevard, south of Pineville-Matthews Road and east of Carmel Road. The property is home to a vacant office building.
Collin Brown, an attorney with Alexander Ricks PLLC, said it was a very robust office location 20 or 30 years ago.
“485 and Ballantyne kind of sucked that office energy out, so this is an area that's been struggling for a while,” Brown said. “This office building has been vacant for a bit. What we've heard from the community here is they would really like this revitalized – bring something else with some life to the area.”
Rezoning the property from office to mixed use would be inconsistent with the South District Plan, but city staff feels the proposal will lead to reinvestment in the office park, according to Dave Pettine, rezoning manager with the city.
Pettine also pointed to transportation improvements and at least 5,000 square feet of urban open space among the perks.
No one spoke against the proposal during the June 21 public hearing. The council may vote on it as early as next month.
“Publix has actually owned this property for several years,” Brown told the council. “They have known this is a location they wanted to expand.”
