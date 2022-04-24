CHARLOTTE – Providence Group Capital, a Charlotte-based commercial real estate investment and development company, has closed on the acquisition of five properties at the corner of South Tryon Street and Clanton Road.
The five properties, which total 2.34 acres, include: 3500, 3514 and 3526 South Tryon Street as well as 422 and 428 Blairhill Road.
Providence Group Capital, which has made nine new property investments in South End/LoSo in the last 12 months, does not have any specific development plans for the properties but did recently rezone the parcels from I-1 to TOD-UC (CD).
These properties were targeted for purchase by Providence Group Capital due to LoSo’s residential, office, brewery, restaurant and entertainment growth. The firm is under contract to buy an additional nine properties in South End/LoSo before the end of the year.
Two existing businesses; Brewer Automotive and Providence Paint Company, will both continue to operate on the property for some period of time before relocating to new facilities elsewhere. The sellers of the five parcels were represented on this transaction by Lawrence Shaw and Rob Spier of Colliers International’s Charlotte office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.