CHARLOTTE – Providence Group Capital has closed on the acquisition of 2135 South Tryon Street in South End.
The 0.3-acre property is home to Small Bar South End. Small Bar will continue to operate on the property.
Providence Group Capital, has made 14 new property investments in South End/LoSo in the last 12 months. Providence Group Capital targeted properties for purchase due to South End’s explosive residential, office, brewery, restaurant and entertainment growth. The firm is under contract to purchase an additional four properties in South End/LoSo before the end of the year.
“We are pleased to acquire this property as it continues to build our portfolio in the rapidly evolving South Tryon corridor of South End” said J.Q. Freeman, partner at Providence Group Capital. “We believe that South Tryon will become the main focus of high-density development in the upcoming years because of its close proximity to the light rail and convenient interstate access. South Tryon has the benefit of excellent accessibility for both local pedestrian traffic and visitors from outlying areas coming to South End to work and play.”
