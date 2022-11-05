WINSTON-SALEM – Privia Health has formed a joint venture and strategic partnership with Novant Health Enterprises, a division of Novant Health, to launch Privia Medical Group – North Carolina to bring support and resources to independent providers throughout the state.
The joint venture is expected to support the transition to value-based care through a clinically integrated network model, providing a new alternative for community physicians and provider groups.
“The Novant Health Medical Group has set the standard for unparalleled patient experience paired with high quality, affordable health care for our patients,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “Our partnership with Privia Health is the next evolution of our commitment, expanding on our value-based approach to population health through a top-tier independent primary care network across North Carolina and beyond. Novant Health is committed to providing options that best meet the needs of our physician partners.”
Privia Health CEO Shawn Morris is excited about the partnership.
“This will provide the technology, analytics and services expertise to optimize practice operations, enhance physician wellbeing and offer more time for physicians to care for and deliver an ideal patient experience,” Morris said.
New providers joining Privia Medical Group – North Carolina will have access to the Privia Platform, including a breadth of interoperable solutions and population health expertise to reduce administrative burden, enable care insights and collaboration.
