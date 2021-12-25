CHARLOTTE – Kieth Cockrell, president of Bank of America Charlotte, will receive the Pride Award.
Cockrell’s career has spanned more than 38 years in financial services with a number of key executive roles. He also has served as vice-chair of the Global Diversity & Inclusion Council and was instrumental in establishing several employee networks at Bank of America, including the Black Professional Group and the Hispanic/Latino Organization for Leadership and Advancement. In 2019, he received two D&I awards for his role in promoting equality, unity and multiculturalism.
The Pride Awards 2022 starts at 11:15 a.m. Feb. 24 at The Westin Charlotte.
In the spirit of celebrating minority business ownership, this year’s Pride Awards will include a “Reinventing the Pitch” competition featuring small business owners from Charlotte’s opportunity zones who have broken barriers to keep their businesses afloat.
The event will also shine the spotlight on how sponsors have broken barriers with their supply chain diversity initiatives.
The theme, Breaking Barriers, will celebrate diverse minority and small business ownership and the importance of corporate supply chain diversity.
“We are very proud of our ‘Breaking Barriers’ theme,” said Dee Dixon, CEO of Pride Magazine. “We are excited about showcasing business owners from underserved communities and allowing them to compete for a valuable marketing package. We hope the exposure will help them thrive for years to come.”
On the web: PrideAwards.net
