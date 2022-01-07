MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects.
Police say they attempted to use a stolen identification from a car break-in that occurred in Albemarle to withdraw money from the victim's account recently at a Matthews bank.
Contact Detective Dan Townsend with any information at dtownsend@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6708.
