CHARLOTTE – Poettker Construction, a family-owned construction company, closed out 2022 with employee, financial, industry, philanthropic and market sector growth across the company.
To kick off the year, Poettker was recognized for its efforts toward zero injuries in the workplace by becoming a certified contractor through the Coalition for Construction Safety (CCS). That track record continued in 2022 with the Poettker team performing more than 422,000 manhours with zero lost-time or recordable incidents in 2022.
The company’s commitment to safety and quality was also recognized with the President’s Circle Risk Control Excellence award from General Contractors Insurance LTD. Poettker also achieved the Associated Builders and Contractors PLATINUM level designation through the ABC’s STEP Safety Management System and was named an Accredited Quality Contractor for the first time.
Poettker continues to be a Best Place to Work, national best in class business, and a top contractor in the Southeast. The company enhanced its team and grew its employee base by 32% with new hires and promotions across every department and level.
Since opening its office in Charlotte in April 2019, Poettker has grown its existing and new client base and currently manages $240 million of construction services in the Southeast. Poettker tallied 1.6 million square feet of distribution and warehouse space under construction in 2022. The company’s federal team was awarded over $140 million nationally in new contracts, including mission-critical headquarters complexes, hangars, dining facilities and airfield pavements.
Poettker supported more than 50 nonprofits through philanthropic partnerships, advocacy, fundraising and volunteering initiatives in 2022. This past year at its annual golf classic benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters, Poettker raised $52,000 in donations. Poettker also partnered with Junior Achievement to expand educational opportunities.
“As we look ahead into the new year, I could not be prouder of our team’s dedication to building quality projects and developing long-lasting relationships with our clients, business partners and the communities we live and serve,” said Keith Poettker, chairman and CEO of Poettker Construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.