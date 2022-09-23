CHARLOTTE – 8.2.0 Pizzeria & Bar has re-launched as The Hamilton Event Spaces, an event venue with options for every occasion.
The sister concept to VBGB Beer Hall and Garden will have the same feel as 8.2.0 but will now exclusively offer five inspiring spaces, including a private karaoke room. Due to the rebrand, the venue will no longer be open to the public.
Guests at The Hamilton can look forward to delicious food, unique event spaces and a great time.
From board meetings to bar mitzvahs and retirement parties to weddings, The Hamilton offers a stunning backdrop combined with in-house catering options.
The Hamilton is also known for hosting events for celebrities and athletes like Jeremy Lamb, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, as well as Carolina Panthers, including Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey. Additionally, The Hamilton has hosted team events for the Carolina Panthers, served as the filming site for the hit show “20/20,” and recently hosted the intimate pre-concert Soul Chat with Alicia Keys.
“Our goal was to convert 8.2.0 to an event-only space by the end of 2020, but then COVID happened,” co-owner Kara Taddeo said. “With the recent sale of the AvidXchange Music Factory, this is the perfect time to launch The Hamilton as we look forward to the area becoming a more thriving, upscale destination for all of Charlotte.”
Flexible floor plan options are available. The Full Venue holds up to 480 people, the Full Event Space holds up to 320, and the New York Room and Lounge are half event spaces that each hold up to 120 people. Karaoke Avenue can hold up to 175 and comprises the entire front of the building, which includes the Speakeasy, Karaoke Room and Sunflower Room. Guests booking Karaoke Avenue can host their own private karaoke party, complete with a karaoke DJ, food and drinks.
The catering menu is scratch-made and includes breakfast, lunch and dinner options for any palette. Guests can look forward to appetizers that include the return of 8.2.0’s famous Cauliflower Crust Pizza, plus a new dessert menu featuring Bacon Bourbon Doughnut Holes, Strawberry Shortcake Parfaits and Caramel Cheesecake Parfaits. As a bonus, parking is validated at the AvidXchange Music Factory for guests visiting The Hamilton or VBGB.
