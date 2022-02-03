CHARLOTTE – Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP has created its first C-suite role overseeing all aspects of talent management, diversity, equity and inclusion.
The firm offered the offered the position to partner Shalanna Pirtle after interviewing candidates from around the country.
“The skills that make Shalanna an excellent mediator and employment partner (she’s an empathetic, problem-solving, strategic thinker) are what we need in this job,” Managing Partner Tom Griffin said. “When you toss in her 15 years of service to Parker Poe, her dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion, and her powerful voice for change and improvement – I believe this will make a true difference in our firm and will drive progress on many fronts that are critical to our success and family.”
Pirtle will take ownership of three functions: diversity, equity and inclusion; professional development; and recruiting and retention.
“As our firm grows, I will be constantly thinking about what we need to have in place to support all of our folks and make sure we are considering DEI in every decision – that it flows seamlessly throughout the organization,” Shalanna said. “We are turning our long-term vision into a set of measurable goals to help us get there, and I will bring my passion and fire to every step in this journey.”
