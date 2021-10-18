MINT HILL – JHP Holding Company has applied for rezoning to develop a warehouse space and construction yard with outside storage of equipment and materials.
Jay Ross, of Keller Williams Select, told Mint Hill commissioners Oct. 14 that a 34-year-old company specializing in wastewater pipe plans to locate within the 15-acre industrial lot at 13421Jomac Drive.
No one spoke at the public hearing. The planning board will vet the proposal Oct. 18. Town commissioners may vote on granting the firm a conditional use permit as early as Nov. 11.
