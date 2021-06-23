PINEVILLE – Mayor Pro Tem Melissa Davis has a pet peeve when it comes to car dealerships.
They all find Pineville to be a desirable place to sell cars, but they identify their dealerships as South Charlotte.
The Pineville Town Council gave the green light June 22 to allow the the old Funtastics site at 10400 Cadillac Street to be redeveloped into a Subaru dealership. It will be called Subaru South Charlotte.
“It is disappointing that the businesses that move to Pineville do not want to claim to be in Pineville,” Davis said.
The building on site will be demolished for a new one. The dealership will have six cars displayed out front with parking and service bays at the rear of the building. A car wash will be toward the back of the 10-acre property.
The rezoning process was relatively painless for the Subaru team. Members of the council wanted to ensure that tractor-trailers weren't unloading vehicles on Cadillac Street as well as that the grass was maintained – even during construction.
But Davis did state her disdain on a couple of occasions about the marketing of the dealership.
“I'm well aware that we can not dictate what you name your dealership,” she told the development team during the June 22 public hearing, “but again, I just am not happy that every car dealership that comes to Pineville wants to be South Charlotte.”
Steve Porter, who represented the Subaru during the rezoning, told Davis that his team consulted with its marketing company about the name.
“Like everything being down there the way it is with the other stores listed as Mazda, Cadillac, Mercedes – all the different ones being South Charlotte – and with the Google searches and different things for name search, we just felt best with Subaru South Charlotte,” Porter said.
