RALEIGH – Local Government Federal Credit Union congratulated Town of Pineville employee Meredith Adams with a UNC School of Government Scholarship award.
Adams will attend the course Governmental Accounting and Financial Reporting at the UNC School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill.
“The credit union is proud to partner with the School of Government to offer these scholarships to North Carolina’s local government employees,” said Maurice Smith, CEO of the Local Government Federal Credit Union. “As a result, LGFCU members are able to strengthen their skills and enhance their job performance, thereby better serving their communities.”
The UNC School of Government is the largest university-based local government training, advisory and research organization in the United States. It offers up to 200 classes, seminars, schools and specialized conferences for more than 12,000 public officials each year.
