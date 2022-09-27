CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas and The National Theatre for Children are partnering to educate and inspire North Carolina students and their families.
This fall, professional actors from NTC will visit 60 elementary schools with live performances of “The Adventures of the Blue Flame,” sparking conversations on safety and conservation in classrooms throughout Piedmont’s service area.
“The Adventures of the Blue Flame” follows Mayor Babble of Rabbleville, who discovers that the nefarious Jokester is in town and using natural gas unwisely. He enlists the help of superhero the Blue Flame to teach the Jokester all about natural gas safety and conservation.
This school year marks the return to live in-school performances for the program, which has been delivered virtually since 2020.
In addition to live in-school performances, the program includes student playbooks, posters and digital games and activities that align with the important concepts outlined in the live shows.
Piedmont Natural Gas sponsors every aspect of the program, making the performances and materials a cost-free supplement to lessons in science, literacy and the arts. Performances will take place September through November.
Visit https://nationaltheatre.com/program/adventures-of-the-blue-flame/ for details.
