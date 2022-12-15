PINEVILLE – MPV Properties announced the groundbreaking of the second phase of the Shoppes at McCullough in Pineville.
Phase II of the project, which is located at the intersection of Miller Road and N.C. 51 in front of the McCullough neighborhood, will consist of 10,000 square feet of neighborhood retail space and will begin before year end.
The first building has been completed and coming tenants include: BIGGBYCOFFEE with a drive-thru window, a new nail salon, and a general dentistry practice. These businesses expect to be open to the public in early to mid-2023.
Some 2,800 square feet remain in the first building ready for immediate occupancy, according to MPV.
The second building is expected to be completed in fall 2023. The newly signed anchor tenant for the second building is an Asian-fusion restaurant concept owned by Vivian Wong. It will lease 3,300 square feet with indoor dining, patio seating and take out.
Wong said her restaurant will specialize in “fresh ingredients, handcrafted authentically, and served in the comfort of our modern styled restaurant.”
Some of the dishes will include Fried Scallop with XO Sauce, Beef and Pineapple Fried Rice, Creamy Fruit Shrimp, and Pork Cartilage Ramen.
Robbie Adams and Bailey Patrick Jr., of MPV, represented the landlord. Joey Morganthall and Kevin Judd, of MPV, represented the tenant.
