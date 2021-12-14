CHARLOTTE – PGA TOUR Superstore is coming soon to Promenade on Providence, adding to the shopping center’s lifestyle-oriented retail and services mix.
The 35,640-square-foot store is expected to open in spring 2022 at 5341 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Suite 200.
This is PGA TOUR Superstore’s first location in North Carolina. It specializes in golf, tennis and pickleball.
“We have been looking to usher in a new experience for Charlotte-area residents for quite some time and are thrilled to finally be opening in the Queen City,” said Randy Peitsch, chief operating officer.
Golf enthusiasts from beginners to avids can work on their swing in PGA TOUR Superstore’s fitting studio as well as customer-friendly interactive simulators and practice bays.
The store will also feature a huge putting green for customers. Customers can also choose from a variety of brands to find their perfect golf attire for both on and off the course. The store will also offer accessories.
Visit https://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/ for details.
