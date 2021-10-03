CHARLOTTE – Call It Closed International Realty is expanding its North Carolina team with the hire of Rachel Peebles as an associate.
Peebles was born and raised just outside of Charlotte. She has worked in real estate since October 2017.
The company has 47 agents in North Carolina and is actively recruiting real estate agents. Founded by Chad and Aprile Osborne, the cloud-based, 100% commission brokerage has a multi-tiered revenue sharing platform.
“Our unique model empowers real estate agents and teams by providing innovative tools, industry-leading training and support to help them succeed within the market,” Chad Osborne said. “We are excited to help young agents like Rachel hone their skills and grow their real estate businesses.”
The company offers real estate solutions to buyers, sellers, investors and developers, as well as other existing brokerages.
