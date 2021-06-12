SEATTLE – Coinme and Coinstar announced an expansion into Connecticut and North Carolina, launching over 350 bitcoin-enabled Coinstar kiosks in select retail locations, including Food Lion and Harris Teeter in North Carolina.
The expansion brings the companies’ total footprint to over 6,000 bitcoin-enabled Coinstar kiosks across 47 states.
Coinstar kiosks allow customers to purchase bitcoin easily, and the transaction is done in four simple steps. The only things required are a valid mobile phone number, a driver’s license or state I.D. card and cash in U.S. dollars.
See a step-by-step demo of how to buy bitcoin at a Coinstar kiosk by visiting https://youtu.be/oxezZjFrPZU.
