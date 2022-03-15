CHARLOTTE – The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery will be the anchor tenant at The Bowl at Ballantyne, Northwood’s new urban district for food, entertainment and shopping.
OMB said the new location will be the largest brewery concept in south Charlotte, with almost 14,000 square feet of indoor space, a 7,000-square-foot patio dining area and a second-level mezzanine balcony.
The stand-alone building will overlook the one-acre, tree-canopied biergarten at the entrance to The Bowl’s entertainment, retail and residential concepts. Like its original location, OMB Ballantyne will be a family-friendly venue, with a family zone and playground at one end of the biergarten.
“We are extremely excited about this new location in the heart of Ballantyne,” OMB Founder John Marrino said. “As a business, we strive to enhance the quality of life in our community. We are thrilled that the south side of Charlotte will be able to enjoy our world-class beer and unique restaurant and biergarten atmosphere without having to drive across town. Northwood does things right, and The Bowl will be a truly fantastic live, work and play community. We’re proud to be a part of it.”
Northwood touts The Bowl as Ballantyne’s new living room, kitchen and concert hall, filling the gap between work and home with opportunities for culinary exploration, shopping, entertainment and healthy living.
The new development, set to open in 2023, will be a walkable, 24-hour, mixed-use neighborhood focused on culture, food, community and sustainability.
“There is no better anchor tenant for The Bowl at Ballantyne than The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery,” said Jonathan Stewart, vice president of leasing at Northwood Retail. “When it comes to the local craft beer scene, OMB started it all and having an award-winning brewery plant its flag in south Charlotte sets the stage for all the exciting food and beverage offerings to come.”
Clifton Coble, senior vice president of development at Northwood Office, described the OMB news as a major step in The Bowl’s development.
“OMB has been an incredible partner, serving at our community events since 2016,” Coble said. “We look forward to welcoming the team to Ballantyne as we create a new biergarten experience for our customers and the greater Charlotte region to enjoy.”
The Bowl’s Epicurean Row will offer diners garden rooms, covered sidewalk seating and rooftop decks providing views of a relaxed central green. The project’s six-acre Stream Park will encourage play for all ages with outdoor rooms, activity zones and programming to foster relaxation and connection. The 3,500-person amphitheater will host ticketed and free events, including concerts, food festivals and markets.
At Ballantyne, Northwood owns and manages 535 acres, 4.4 million square feet of Class A office space, four hotels with a total of nearly 600 rooms, a 212-unit luxury apartment building and 2.5 million square feet of LEED-certified space.
Visit www.thebowlballantyne.com for details on the development or leasing opportunities.
