MATTHEWS – Oaklore Distilling Company founder Matt Simpkins hopes town leaders warm up to the idea of allowing distilleries within neighborhood businesses.
Simpkins described his concept as a microdistillery that will create a variety of spirits, including moonshine, whiskey, vodka, gin and rum. He envisions his business thriving at 11136 Monroe Road.
Aside from the rezoning, Oaklore Distilling Company has also requested town leaders allow distilleries in the neighborhood business zoning district under certain conditions. Currently, distilleries are only allowed in industrial zones.
The company also wants Matthews to reduce the distance distilleries are allowed within dwellings from 500 feet to 50 feet.
“The 500-foot designation was because it was thought of as the larger industrial facilities. You don’t want a large industrial plant right next to a neighborhood,” Simpkins said. “The distinction is this is not that. We want to be able to be closer to other businesses and residences because people will enjoy walking to and from this in the town of Matthews.”
Commissioners asked several questions about the emerging industry during the Aug. 9 public hearing.
Mayor John Higdon asked Simpkins how the microdistillery was going to mitigate odors. Commissioner Jeff Miller asked about ventilation and exhaust systems. Mayor Pro Tem Renee Garner asked about the potential of noise pollution.
Simpkins compared microdistilleries in scope to microbreweries in that the impact on neighbors will be minimal.
“You’re likely going to smell more from the street and the cars driving by if you’re outside,” Simpkins said, noting inside will probably smell like bread.
Commissioner John Urban requested a map from town staff that showed where all of the B-1 properties were located to gauge the effects of such conditions.
As far as the rezoning, Oaklore Distilling Company proposes no changes to the footprint of the building, which is used as a construction office. The business will have 10 parking spaces.
Simpkins said the building will include a bottle shop where customers will have the option of trying some of the spirits before buying bottles to go. There will be some chairs and tables inside and patio space in the back.
“Don’t think large production facility,” Simpkins said. “Think more that these guys are baking jams and jellies.”
