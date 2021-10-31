NASHVILLE – O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar announced the launch of the Songwriters Café restaurant – a new concept with 100% of proceeds supporting The Folded Flag Foundation.
The Songwriters Café restaurant is a virtual concept open from Oct. 4 to Nov. 21, and available on DoorDash, Uber Eats and Postmates.
In 2020, O’Charley’s launched the Songwriters Café virtual concert series, which featured musical artists including Lee Brice, Tenille Arts, Liz Rose and more to support Folded Flag and inspire hope through a difficult, isolating year. The concert series helped O’Charley’s raise over $575,000 for the foundation.
O’Charley’s is taking that engagement a step further, working with these artists to launch a Songwriters Café restaurant, with all proceeds going to Folded Flag.
“I continue to be amazed at the amazing work of Folded Flag in support of Gold Star families, so we launched the Songwriters Café restaurant to elevate our approach to using our resources to support its mission,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “Coming together with some of finest country music stars through Songwriters Café last year, we raised an amazing amount of money for the Foundation and realized the potential of this sort of collaboration. We’re excited to build on that momentum with the launch of the Songwriters Café restaurant and support Folded Flag in a new way.”
O’Charley’s has raised over $1.6 million for Folded Flag since 2016.
