WINSTON-SALEM – Due to decreased demand, Novant Health will reduce the hours of operation for its COVID-19 testing locations in Winston-Salem and East Mecklenburg. The health care system will also close COVID-19 testing operations at its Salisbury location.
Beginning Nov. 1, the COVID-19 testing locations at Hanes Mall (190 Hanes Mall Circle, Winston-Salem) and East Mecklenburg (6070 East Independence Blvd, Charlotte) will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
The Salisbury site (315 Mocksville Ave., near Novant Health Rowan Medical Center) is open through Oct. 29 and closed thereafter.
Novant Health testing sites are open to all community members. The Hanes Mall and East Mecklenburg locations will continue to administer tests for asymptomatic patients with potential exposure and symptomatic patients. Rapid tests are not available.
Novant Health asks all individuals seeking a COVID-19 test to schedule an appointment. You do not have to be a Novant Health patient to schedule. Ways to schedule include:
- MyChart: MyChart is the best way to schedule an appointment. Anyone can create a MyChart account by visiting MyNovant.org. Appointment availability can be accessed under Visits > Schedule an appointment > COVID-19 Vaccine.
- NovantHealth.org/CovidTest: Anyone can schedule an appointment online.
Asymptomatic patients seeking travel, return-to-work or return-to-school clearance are asked to use the NCDHHS Test Site Finder for a location that better suits their needs. Testing continues to be available at Novant Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers for symptomatic patients.
Individuals with questions about whether they should seek a COVID-19 test are encouraged to utilize Novant Health’s online self-guided assessment tool at NovantHealth.org/coronavirus. This assessment is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment and should not be used if patients are experiencing a life-threatening emergency.
