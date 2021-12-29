WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health announced the launch of a new digital care platform to serve as a one-stop shop for consumers looking for answers, experts, support and real-time health information.
Known as Novant Health Now, the launch includes the introduction of two newly developed digital tools, a virtual assistant and a physician matcher, which uses automated communications and artificial intelligence to help people make more informed decisions about care.
“During this pandemic, we have seen tremendous growth in the demand for virtual care and also in our digital health and engagement capabilities,” said Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer, Novant Health. “Novant Health Now streamlines and simplifies this enhanced online journey for patients looking for real-time, personalized health information, recommendations and care.”
The health care system is investing in its in-house capabilities to design and develop digital tools.
Novant Health is also partnering with some of the tech industry’s leading innovators, including Red Ventures and New York-based Hyro, to bring these tools to market.
“When our team goes to the drawing board to brainstorm how we meet the changing needs of our patients, we listen to the voice of the consumer and use these data insights to really inform our strategy,” said Jesse Cureton, executive vice president and chief consumer officer, Novant Health. “It’s not enough to keep up with the trends, we are anticipating these changes and being proactive to ensure our capabilities to deliver the best care. Novant Health Now sets a new industry standard for how health care systems can and should meet rising expectations and increased demand by consumers for digital experiences.”
Novant Health Now can be accessed by visiting NovantHealth.org/NOW. They include:
- Answers Now: Use voice or text to get immediate answers to their care questions through tools like chatbots, a 24/7 care connections hotline and 24/7 on-demand virtual care.
- Experts Now: Find the right expert for faster, more convenient care.
- Access Now: Set health appointments, access medical records and read carefully curated health news.
Following the initial launch, Novant Health Now will continue to add digital health and engagement tools, including a Symptom Checker, which will provide actionable recommendations for care based on an individual’s current symptoms and needs. The Physician Matcher will also continue to evolve with the addition of unique personal identifiers, including LGB+ and Transgender Care, as well as personal preferences, including bedside manner and more.
