WINSTON-SALEM – Following participation in an eight-month long pilot evaluation program, Novant Health has earned accreditation in the first cohort of the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Health Equity Accreditation Plus program.
Novant Health is only one of two health systems in the country to leverage its time and resources to participate in the pilot and receive the NCQA Health Equity Accreditation Plus status.
Health Equity Accreditation Plus helps organizations use new processes and partnerships to address inequities in care and health outcomes. These include:
Partnering with community-based organizations.
Offering resources that support clinical and social needs.
Collecting data on community social risk factors and patients’ social needs.
Making clear to members and patients how their data are used, shared and protected.
“Health equity is a shared driver in improved quality, safety and human experience, and Novant Health has designed, launched and committed to sustain health equity beyond merely a program, but as a culture change strategy,” said Dr. Chere Gregory, senior vice president and chief health equity officer at Novant Health. “It was an honor to participate in the NCQA Health Equity Accreditation Plus pilot program, helping NCQA expand its vision while sharing and learning best practices from other organizations. We look forward to the advancement of health equity through continued partnership and best-practice learnings between other entities participating in this program.”
Novant Health has implemented strategies aimed at removing barriers to health care, closing health equity gaps and improving the overall health and wellness of all its communities, including equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution, compassionate care designation for LGBTQ care on Physician Finder, education in culturally and linguistically sensitive care, achievement of its long-term breast cancer screening goal and more.
