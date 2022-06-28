KANNAPOLIS – Novant Health, Magellan Rx Management and Cardinal Health have started long-range drone deliveries in North Carolina using an on-demand delivery system through Zipline.
Each organization is working independently with Zipline to deliver a variety of products from a distribution center in Kannapolis.
“We imagine a future in which goods are transported nearly instantly,” said Keller Rinaudo, founder and CEO at Zipline. “Together with Novant Health, Magellan Rx Management, and Cardinal Health, we are making it a reality. In the process, we are setting the bar for care and convenience with instant logistics.”
Novant Health partnered with Zipline in 2020 to launch the nation’s first emergency drone logistics operation for pandemic response. The healthcare system was the first hospital to be granted FAA approval for contactless delivery of personal protective equipment and critical medical supplies. Now, Novant Health is delivering specialty medications to patients.
Through automated on-demand delivery, organizations and their customers can receive deliveries in as little as 15 minutes. The North Carolina Zipline distribution center is capable of serving customers within a 7,800-square-mile area.
Novant Health’s launch of the nation’s first emergency drone operation was never the end-goal for its partnership with Zipline, according to Angela Yochem, executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer.
“While Novant Health has made great strides in our virtual care capabilities, there remains an opportunity for patients to receive all the care they need from home – from diagnosis to treatment,” Yochem said. “Innovative tools like Zipline’s on-demand deliveries allow us to completely reimagine a fully remote patient care model.”
Cardinal Health, a distributor of pharmaceuticals, medical and laboratory products, is delivering certain pharmaceutical products and medical supplies to Cannon Pharmacy Main to help mitigate risk of inventory stock-outs and reduce barriers for patients accessing the necessary products to fit their needs.
Magellan Rx Management is the first and only national pharmacy benefits manager leveraging autonomous aircraft to deliver prescription medications directly to patients’ homes, including specialty medications that treat chronic, complex conditions.
Commercial deliveries began June 22, with an initial 16 nautical mile flight. These operations mark the first deliveries since the FAA awarded Zipline Part 135 certification on June 17. Zipline is the fourth drone operator to receive this certification in the U.S.
