WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has named Dr. David Rizzieri as the system physician executive for the Novant Health Cancer Institute.
Rizzieri is a medical oncologist and brings more than two decades of experience and leadership to Novant Health, serving most recently at Duke University in Durham, as the clinical vice chief of the hematologic malignancies and cellular therapy division. He has also served as the associate director for clinical research and the founding chief of the section of hematologic malignancies.
“The Novant Health Cancer Institute strives to be the go-to regional resource for front-line cancer treatment and care,” said Dr. John Mann, senior vice president of Novant Health institutes. “Dr. Rizzieri brings a wealth of experience that I believe will allow us to build on our already strong foundation to provide top-notch comprehensive cancer care to patients across the communities we serve.”
Rizzieri is a member of the Combined International Bone Marrow Transplant Registry Lymphoma Writing Committee and has also served as national chair or co-chair of multiple national lymphoma/leukemia trials with the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology.
Rizzieri completed medical school and residency at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in Rochester, New York, and received fellowship training in hematology and oncology at Duke University.
Novant Health offers world-class cancer care with more than 106 specialty-trained physicians across 51 clinic locations. The Cancer Institute treats more than 100 different types of cancer with an aggressive, leading-edge approach focused on the patient’s physical and emotional needs.
