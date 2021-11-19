CHARLOTTE – Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center has been recognized as a top performer in the 2021 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Annual Ranking by Vizient Inc.
Mint Hill Medical Center was one of 226 Vizient members in the community hospital cohort to be recognized for demonstrating excellence in delivering high-quality care based on the Vizient Quality and Accountability Ranking.
“We pride ourselves on quality, safety and remarkable care – and being recognized as a top performer for our hard work and dedication is an amazing accomplishment,” said Joy Greear, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center. “The team members dedicate their careers to making a difference in the lives of our patients and their families in our community.”
The ranking measured performance on the quality of patient care in five domains: safety, mortality, effectiveness, efficiency and patient centeredness.
