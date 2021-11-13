WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has received straight A’s in the Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2021 Hospital Safety Grade scoring period.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit that evaluates the safety, quality and patient experience provided by hospitals across the country.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our care teams continued to come to work each day with a goal to provide the highest quality care while prioritizing safety for both patients and team members,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, executive vice president and chief medical and scientific officer for Novant Health.
Eleven hospitals received A's, including Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Letter grades from A to F are assigned to hospitals based on their ability to prevent errors, injuries, accidents and infections, and improve patient satisfaction.
The health system expanded on its commitment to safety and quality in 2019 by establishing the Novant Health Institute for Safety & Quality, which focuses on patient outcomes and safety, clinical excellence and infection prevention.
On the web: NovantHealth.org/SafestCare
