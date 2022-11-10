Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital opens expanded neonatal intensive care unit

CHARLOTTE – Novant Health recently celebrated the completion of phase one of the Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony within its neonatal intensive care unit
The expanded NICU space located in Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital will continue to provide critical care for babies born premature with enhanced space for patients and their families.
“We are thrilled to officially open the doors of the expanded and enhanced NICU to our tiniest patients and their families,” said Katie Spizzirri, chief philanthropy officer for the Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center Foundation. “None of this would be possible without continued community support, allowing us to provide complex critical care for infants who need it most.”
The expansion is designed with patients, families and team members in mind. The space will add 12 new NICU bays, allowing the NICU care team to care for 25% more babies; a private lactation space for NICU mothers to pump or nurse privately, family restrooms, specified NICU physician sleep rooms, including showers, and an enhanced team member lounge, locker room and restroom.
The NICU care team sees infants born as early as 22 weeks and cares for 54 patients at a time, with the majority staying an average of 24 days. The NICU care team includes 11 board-certified neonatologists, 27 neonatal nurse practitioners, 145 specially trained registered nurses, a team of respiratory therapists, a rehabilitation staff (physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy), a full-time child life specialist and a social worker.
The projected timeline for the Novant Health Hemby Children’s Hospital expansion will continue throughout 2023 and 2024.
