WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health has received multiple American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in both Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs, Novant Health was awarded by demonstrating how the organization has committed to improving quality care for patients.
“We are honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery after cerebrovascular events,” said Dr. Eric Deshaies, senior vice president and system physician executive of Novant Health Neurosciences & Psychiatry Institute. “The Mission: Lifeline and Get with the Guidelines programs help put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for cerebrovascular patients.”
Area that facilities were recognized with awards include:
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll
Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Heart Failure
Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Silver Referral and Silver – Mission: Lifeline STEMI
Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Gold Plus – Stroke and Heart Failure
Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll
Target: Stroke Advanced Therapy Honor Roll
Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll – Stroke and Heart Failure
Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll
Additionally, Novant Health received the STEMI regional recognition for the mission: Lifeline program as well as the Target: Blood Pressure Silver achievement level, Target: Type II Diabetes Gold status, and Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol Gold recognition.
