CHARLOTTE – Novant Health held a special groundbreaking ceremony June 30 to expand its current breast health center, located in the medical tower adjacent to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
The $15 million project, Novant Health Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center, will expand the current center to 13,500 square feet and function as a new, stand-alone and comprehensive breast health center.
The Novant Health Foundation is contributing $5 million to the new center, with the goal to ensure patients in and around Charlotte have equitable access to breast health services.
“Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the United States. On average, one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point during their lives,” said Ann Caulkins, president of Novant Health Foundation. “For these reasons, I’m delighted to see the expansion of breast health services taking place in our community. This work would not be possible if it were not for the generosity of our donors who care so deeply about the people, health and future of our community.”
The center will have the latest in technology designed to detect cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages as well as a more convenient drop-off and pickup area.
Patients and visitors will also benefit from the bright and inviting new lobby and comfortable new waiting room. Signage, art and other design elements reflect the community.
“We are excited to begin this building process, to expand access for breast cancer screening and diagnostics in the heart of Charlotte,” said Dr. Peter Turk, medical director of surgical oncology at Novant Health for the greater Charlotte market. “This state-of-the-art facility is patient-focused and will enhance our ability to evaluate and treat patients in the most compassionate, efficient and technologically advanced manner available. This transition will also enhance our goal of caring for the underserved through dedicated community outreach. All patients – with a focus on those least likely to obtain optimal medical care – will have an open door to screening, diagnostics and the compassionate care that Novant Health is known for.”
The Weisiger family’s story at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center started with the birth of Agnes Binder Weisiger in 1941. Her first job began at Presbyterian Medical Center as a candy striper and she would go on to serve as a family nurse practitioner for nearly 30 years. After surviving a battle with breast cancer at Presbyterian Medical Center in 2011, the family provided the lead gift toward the development of the Novant Health Agnes B. and Edward I. Weisiger Cancer Institute, an outpatient facility that also houses the Novant Health Claudia W. and John M. Belk Heart & Vascular Institute. The future Novant Health Agnes Binder Weisiger Breast Health Center will be located nearby.
The anticipated completion date for the new breast health center is early 2024. It will be located at 315 Lillington Ave..
Need a mammogram?
Call 704-384-7226 or visit NovantHealth.org/Mammography for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.