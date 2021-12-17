CHARLOTTE – Novant Health announced plans Dec. 17 to invest $169 million to build a new bed tower at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.
The expansion will add 150,000 square feet to Matthews Medical Center and renovate 50,000 square feet of separate existing space. The project will take the acute bed count from 154 to 174, supporting the needs of the rapidly growing Matthews community.
“The investment by the Novant Health board into the future of Matthews Medical Center is a testament to the high quality, high service that this team has provided over the last 27 years, highlighted by our recent Leapfrog A and CMS 5-star rating,” said Jason Bernd, president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center. “We are excited to see our facility expand to help support the growing needs of our community and enrich the patient experience.”
Key highlights of the project include a new surgical services area with seven operating rooms, three endoscopy rooms, post-anesthesia care unit and an ambulatory care unit. There will be three cardiac procedure rooms, including cardiac catheterization and vascular interventions, and support of future campus expansions up to 272 beds, as well as expanding the kitchen, pharmacy, materials, carpentry, patient access and respiratory care.
The project is expected to break ground during the first quarter in 2022. The first clinical space will open in summer 2024, starting with the new 24-bed medical-surgical nursing unit. Construction is expected to be done by summer 2025.
