WINSTON-SALEM – Novant Health welcomes David King, of Chapel Hill, to its board of trustees.
Joining as the 22nd member, King is a respected healthcare consultant, providing strategic and operational advice to numerous industry stakeholders. King previously served in leadership roles at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), one of the largest medical testing laboratory and drug development businesses in the world, including as executive chairman, chief executive officer, president and general counsel.
He was instrumental in leading the company’s transformation from a pure-play U.S. testing laboratory to a global life sciences company. In 2019, Forbes named King to its list of America’s Most Innovative Leaders.
“Each member of the Novant Health board of trustees helps us deliver on our mission to improve the health of our communities, one person at a time,” said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. “David’s three decades of healthcare and legal experience, including expertise on healthcare innovation, policy and operations, as well as his background in M&A, enhances Novant Health’s board of trustees’ perspective as we look for opportunities to broaden our reach in the region and continue to provide remarkable, innovative patient care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.