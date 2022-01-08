CHARLOTTE – Charter Communications has opened a new Spectrum Store at 14309 Rivergate View Drive.
The store gives consumers the option to add or manage their Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile or Voice services.
“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, senior vice president, Spectrum Stores & Retail. “Our new store in Charlotte is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”
The new store offers the latest devices and accessories compatible with Spectrum Mobile, which is available exclusively to Spectrum Internet customers. Customers can bring their phone or choose from the latest devices and accessories.
Visitors also have the opportunity to experience Spectrum Internet, featuring plans with connections up to 1 gigabit per second.
Customers also can make account payments as well as upgrade or exchange equipment.
Visit www.spectrum.com/stores for details.
