CHARLOTTE – Alloy Personal Training, a personal training fitness studio franchise, opened its first location in North Carolina on July 31 within the Blakeney Shopping Center.
This is the first location of a six-unit development deal and one of over 30 new Alloy Personal Training locations being opened across the U.S.
Trey Ely, a graduate of The University of Miami, is the first franchisee in North Carolina and managing partner of the Blakeney location. Ely has over 10 years of experience in sales and marketing with major sports teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Football Team, and Cincinnati Reds before making the switch to the fitness industry.
Ely has prior experience in the fitness business helping to grow a startup personal training management company from one to over 40 health clubs nationwide, eventually serving in the role of regional director.
“The new south Charlotte location will provide the same exceptional services that have been proven successful at all Alloy locations,” Ely said. “There’s an untapped need in this area that we’re ready to fill, and we are so excited to get started. Alloy has a unique business model that is designed to transform the way clients train. I’m really excited for Alloy Personal Training to become part of the Charlotte community and provide access to exceptional training and transformation for our clientele.”
Rick Mayo founded the Alloy fitness program in 1992 around the idea that people who get personalized coaching get better results.
"The Alloy Personal Training systems, platforms and know-how have already served millions of members in thousands of fitness facilities around the world," he said. "I'm really excited for Alloy Personal Training to become part of the Charlotte community and provide access to exceptional training and transformation for our clientele."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.