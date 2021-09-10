MONROE – Burlington Stores is opening a new store in Monroe on Sept. 10 and using the occasion to give back to the community.
Burlington will be donating $5,000 to nearby Rocky River Elementary School through its long-standing partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org. The funding will be used to support teachers and their classrooms so they can buy materials needed for their students.
On Sept. 10, following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the first 100 customers, ages 18 and up, get a $5 Bonus Card to be used toward their purchase. On Sept. 11, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last.
The store is located within Poplin Place at 3151 W. U.S. 74. It marks the brand’s 22nd location in North Carolina.
“Our goal is to continue to offer communities great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said CEO Michael O’Sullivan said. “We’re expanding and growing our footprint across the county and excited to be opening a store in Monroe. We look forward to giving local customers the chance to discover fantastic prices on a wide range of products.”
