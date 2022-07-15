CHARLOTTE – Oftentimes, low employee accountability at various levels of an organization is the underlying cause for several pervasive concerns.
Based on Paulette Ashlin and John Kello’s research and experience as organizational scientists and consultants, the authors of the new book, “5 Actions of Positive Accountability,” hope to help transform workplace culture by showing proven, positive, science-based behavioral techniques to set fair expectations, minimize unsatisfactory performance and deal constructively with consequences.
“Accountability can and should be a positive experience!” Ashlin said. “Some leaders simply don’t know how to hold employees accountable in ways that are positive and constructive. But it doesn’t have to be a negative activity. “
This book combines wisdom with practical do’s and don'ts for holding yourself and others accountable from the likes of Dabo Swinney, coach of Clemson University football; Bob McKillop, coach of Davidson College men’s basketball; Angelic Gibson, CIO at AvidXchange; and Brona Magee, deputy CEO of SCOR Global Life.
“It is our happy task in this book to show others how to be highly effective leaders or individual contributors while achieving peak results through positive accountability,” Ashlin said.
Ashlin is a leadership and business coach and founder of Ashlin Associates, a management consulting company. Kello is a scientist, practitioner and professor of industrial/organizational psychology.
On the web: www.ashlinassociates.com or www.davidson.edu/people/john-kello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.