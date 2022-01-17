MINT HILL – Luther Jones Jr. assured town commissioners that he and his wife of 64 years are going to spend their rest of their lives at 5011 Wilgrove-Mint Hill Road, but their neighbors are worried about the property's future.
Jones has applied to rezone the 1.5-acre lot from residential to general business.
He wrote in the application that the purpose of the zoning change was “to give our valuable kids a place to get their goodies without having to get on our busy street and risk getting run over and killed or hurt for life.”
Jones spoke for about nine minutes at the Jan. 13 public hearing, spending much of that time recounting the couple's connection to the property. Jones mentioned the property was large enough for a convenience store, but his wife didn't want to move.
“I love her,” he said. “Her love is number one. Love for kids is number two.”
Four residents along neighboring Grove Hall Avenue said they didn't want to see any commercial uses near their homes.
L. Darnell Olowofoyeku, who serves as president of the Grove Hall board of directors, said many of her neighbors moved to Mint Hill for its rural nature and felt the area was a safe place to raise children.
“To rezone the Wilgrove-Mint Hill property to commercial use would be a big mistake that will adversely affect every homeowner in our neighborhood,” Olowofoyeku said, noting the potential for spillover commercial traffic onto their street.
Mandy Jordan believes the added traffic from a gas station would create a more dangerous environment for children at the nearby school bus stop. She said there are two gas stations within a mile of the site.
The Mint Hill Planning Board is scheduled to vet the plan Jan. 24. Commissioners are expected to vote on the rezoning during their Feb. 10 meeting.
If commissioners rezone the site as general business, someone wanting to redevelop it for a convenience store would have to get conditional approval from commissioners. Several other uses would be allowed by-right, including retail services and sales, offices, financial institutions, hotels, motels and spas.
