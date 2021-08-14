CHARLOTTE – The Neighborhood Theatre is requiring patrons get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 before shows as infection rates rise.
Effective Aug. 20, the Neighborhood Theatre will require proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show date for entry into any event.
The final vaccination dose must occur at least 14 days prior to the event.
“This is what needs to be done to safely keep our doors open – for our employees, our patrons and the performers,” said Gregg McCraw, owner of MaxxMusic and booking agent for the Neighborhood Theatre. “We can't handle another shutdown if our staff gets sick.”
Proof of vaccination can be a physical card or the photo of a complete vaccination that matches the patron's ID. Proof of a negative test can be a printed or digital test result that matches the patron's ID.
All patrons are also encouraged to wear a mask when they are not drinking while inside the venue.
“A lot of music venues are going this route, especially now that Lollapalooza showed how effective it can be,” McCraw said. “We hope everyone who would like to attend a show at the Neighborhood Theatre will do what they can to minimize the risks for staff, artists and fellow music lovers. The Charlotte music community has always been outstanding when it comes to helping out one of their own. This is something we can all do together.”
Streaming tickets will be available to many of the Neighborhood Theatre performances. Patrons who have already purchased a ticket but would like a refund can contact the Neighborhood Theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.